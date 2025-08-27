Neto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

Neto had two of the Angels' three extra-base hits in the defeat -- a double to lead off the game and a solo blast to left-center field in the ninth inning. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the young shortstop, and Neto has gone deep eight times over 23 games in August. He's added 17 RBI, 10 runs, two stolen bases and a .247/.320/.584 slash line so far this month.