Neto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

The Angels couldn't get much of anything going against Cristopher Sanchez, but Neto tied the game with a solo shot off reliever Jonathan Bowlan in the eighth inning. Neto has found some production late in August, going 18-for-47 (.383) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his last 11 games. For the season, the shortstop is batting .236 with a .750 OPS, 23 homers, 18 stolen bases, 65 RBI, 85 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples, providing reliable counting stats despite a slight drop in his rate stats this year.