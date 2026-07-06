Angels' Zach Neto: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Neto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Neto turned on an Aroldis Chapman fastball for a solo homer to cap off a three-hit performance for the shortstop. Over his past 18 games, Neto is slashing .271/.320/.614 with six homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. The 25-year-old has put together another solid campaign in 2026, slashing .231/.323/.458 with 19 homers, 45 RBI, 61 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 89 games, though he's striking out at a hefty 31.8 percent clip.