Neto went 0-for-5 with an RBI in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Neto returned from a one-month stay on the injured list and batted leadoff for Los Angeles. He wasn't able to reach base but did drive in a run on a second-inning groundout. Neto had been hitting at the bottom of the order prior to getting hurt, so it remains to be seen if he'll stick in the leadoff spot moving forward.