Neto (foot) went 0-for-3 with a run scored in his return to the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Neto did not play Saturday due to a bruised left foot after he was hit by a pitch. The 22-year-old was back in the lineup Sunday and slotted in as the team's ninth hitter. He reached via a fielder's choice in the eighth and wound up scoring the winning run after Shohei Ohtani doubled to bring him home. Neto has shown flashes of potential at the plate as a youngster, but has cooled off lately, slashing just .111/.242/.148 with one RBI and a run scored over his last nine games.