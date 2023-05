Neto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After going hitless with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-5 loss, Neto will hit the bench in the series finale. Livan Soto will step in at shortstop for the rookie, who slashed .271/.323/.508 with eight extra-base hits over a stretch of 18 consecutive starts dating back to May 8.