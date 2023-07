Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Neto extended his hitting streak to six games with his fifth-inning blast. In that span, he's gone 7-for-27 (.259) with two homers and four RBI. The shortstop has hit leadoff in every game since the All-Star break, and the results are solid so far. He's at a .252/.328/.432 slash line with eight long balls, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and five stolen bases through 62 contests this season.