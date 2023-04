Neto is leading off and playing shortstop against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Neto will hit at the top of the lineup in just his second career MLB game after being called up by the Angels on Saturday. The 22-year-old went hitless in his debut, but the 2022 first-round pick tore up Double-A pitching and has a skillset that suggests the potential for immediate fantasy contributions even if there are ups and downs in the early part of his career.