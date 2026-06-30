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Angels' Zach Neto: Homer, double in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Neto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Neto was coming off 1-for-13 performance over three games versus the Athletics over the weekend. He bounced back with a third-inning homer, his fifth long ball in his last 13 contests. The shortstop is batting .226 with a .779 OPS, 18 homers, 40 RBI, 59 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases over 83 games this season. Neto has offered upside in just about everything except batting average, which continues to be depressed by his 32.3 percent strikeout rate.

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