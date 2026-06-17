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Angels' Zach Neto: Homer, triple in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Neto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Neto entered Tuesday's game with no extra-base hits over his previous six contests. He changed that with a third-inning solo shot. The shortstop is batting just .223 on the season, but he's added a .761 OPS, 14 homers, 33 RBI, 50 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases through 71 contests. His blend of power and speed makes him a reliable source of counting stats in fantasy.

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