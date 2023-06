Neto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Neto's 396-foot blast came in the ninth inning, giving him his second home run in three days and sixth on the season. The rookie has held his own so far, striking out at just a 21 percent clip while posting a respectable .259 average working as the near everyday shortstop for the Angels.