Angels' Zach Neto: Homers in third straight game

Neto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's extra-inning loss to Houston.

Neto came up big in the seventh inning, slugging a solo shot to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. The talented young shortstop has now gone deep in each of his past three games, though those are his only hits during that span, and they've been accompanied by seven strikeouts. That's pretty indicative of how the season has gone for Neto -- he's batting an uninspiring .231 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate through 64 contests, yet 28 of his 58 hits have gone for extra bases (14 doubles, one triple and 13 homers). He also has 10 thefts and is one of 11 big-leaguers so far with double-digit long balls and steals.