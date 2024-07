Neto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Athletics.

Neto was hot entering the All-Star break and kept it up following the pause. He's gone 11-for-23 (.478) with five extra-base hits over his last seven contests. The shortstop continues to be one of the better hitters on the Angels' roster with a .257/.307/.446 slash line, 13 homers, 43 RBI, 39 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 94 contests.