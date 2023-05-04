site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Zach Neto: In lineup Thursday
Neto (finger) is in the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Neto had to leave Wednesday's game when a finger got hit during a bunt attempt, but he's ready to roll a day later. He will bat leadoff and play shortstop against Jack Flaherty.
