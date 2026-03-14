Neto injured his left hand during Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto sustained the injury while sliding into home plate, and manager Kurt Suzuki told reporters after Saturday's game the the former will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury. Neto landed on the 10-day injured list toward the tail end of the 2025 season due to a left hand strain, so this most recent injury puts the 25-year-old shortstop in jeopardy of missing extended time. If that were to be the case, then the Angels would likely turn to Oswald Peraza or Vaughn Grissom (calf) to fill in at shortstop for as long as Neto is out of action.