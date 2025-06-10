Neto went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Neto is taking advantage of his hot bat this month to make some noise on the basepaths. He has three steals on four attempts over his last four games, and he's batting .286 (10-for-35) over eight contests in June. The shortstop is up to 11 thefts on 14 attempts this season, though his running shouldn't come as a surprise after he swiped 30 bags last year. Neto has added a .272/.307/.497 slash line, 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 37 runs scored over 202 plate appearances.