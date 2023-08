Angels manager Phil Nevin said Tuesday that Neto (back) will be out for several weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday due to lower-back discomfort and further testing has revealed a bad case of inflammation. Luis Rengifo will continue to serve as the Angels' primary shortstop in his absence, which is now expected to extend through at least mid-September.