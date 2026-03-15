Neto said Sunday that X-rays on his injured left hand came back negative, and he expects to return to the Angels' Cactus League lineup within a few days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto suffered the injury while sliding into home plate Saturday in the Angels' 6-2 win over the Mariners. Though a left hand strain had kept him out for the final two weeks of the 2025 season, Neto relayed that he's now dealing with a small sprain to the same hand, which is regarded as a more minor concern. Neto is expected to resume workouts in the coming days once the pain in his hand subsides, and if he's able to field his position and swing the bat without discomfort, he should soon get the green light to play in games.