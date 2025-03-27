The Angels placed Neto (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery and is now officially on the injured list, as expected. According to MLB.com, manager Ron Washington said Tuesday that Neto isn't ready to play in games and has "no date" for his return, so it's unclear when he may be able to make his 2025 debut. Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, Nicky Lopez and Kyren Paris are all candidates to see time at shortstop with Neto sidelined for at least the first couple weeks of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Return date still unclear•
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Continuing to make progress•
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Performs fielding drills Saturday•
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Should make season debut in April•
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Begins throwing progression•
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Slated to bat fifth or sixth•