MRI results on Neto's right shoulder came back negative Wednesday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Neto was pulled from Tuesday's contest early after jamming his right shoulder during a stolen-base attempt in the eighth inning. However, he didn't suffer any structural damage and is currently being viewed as day-to-day. Scott Kingery filled in as Philadelphia's shortstop during Wednesday's game against the Red Sox and and may be in line for a few more starts until Neto is ready to return.