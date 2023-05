Neto went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 3-0 win against the Brewers on Sunday.

Neto started at shortstop and batted out of the leadoff spot for the second straight game. He failed to get a hit after going 4-for-7 over his previous two contests, but he was able to reach on a walk and swipe a bag in the first inning. Neto has shown good acumen on the basepaths in the minors, swiping eight bags on 10 attempts over 44 contests since joining the organization out of college.