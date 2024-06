Neto went 2-for-4 with a three-RBI double and a run scored during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Neto participated in four of the Angels' five runs Wednesday, highlighted by a go-ahead three-run double in the sixth inning off Austin Adams. The outing marked Neto's first three-RBI game of 2024 and was his second time in three games generating multiple hits. On the year, Neto is slashing .256/.307/.439 with 10 homers and 10 stolen bases over 284 plate appearances.