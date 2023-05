Neto (finger) is expected to get a day off Sunday versus the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Neto went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Rangers, starting a third straight game with a bruised finger. Manager Phil Nevin said after the game that he wants to give Neto a day off Sunday, leaving Gio Urshela and Luis Rengifo as options that could see a start at shortstop in the series finale with Texas.