Neto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Athletics.

Neto is up to 20 homers on the year after his fifth-inning blast Friday. He's surged to that mark with five long balls over his last 11 games, a span in which he's batting .250 (11-for-44) with 11 RBI. The shortstop continues to work well out of the leadoff spot, and he's at a .269/.326/.482 slash line with 52 RBI, 73 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, 25 doubles and one triple across 103 games. He's three homers shy of matching his mark from last season.