Neto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 24-year-old missed the start of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he started all 33 games since making his season debut April 18. Neto has been one of the most productive shortstops in baseball with eight homers, eight steals, 19 RBI and 28 runs in 143 plate appearances. Tim Anderson will step in at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's series finale versus Miami.