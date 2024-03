Neto is out of the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the White Sox and has been unavailable recently due to the flu, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Neto will miss a second straight Cactus League start Thursday, but he's feeling better and was able to go through a pregame workout. It sounds like he should be ready to return to action in a day or two. Luis Rengifo will handle shortstop again while Neto rests.