Neto (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Neto sustained a hand injury while taking a swing Thursday and will sit Sunday for the third consecutive day game. The Angels have a team day off Monday, so the shortstop will have an extra day to recover before Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee. Denzer Guzman will pick up another start at shortstop for the Halos.