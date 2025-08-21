Neto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds in the top of the sixth inning after he was hit by a pitch on the left hand earlier in the contest, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

The Angels announced Neto is dealing with left wrist soreness. Neto was hit by a pitch in the third inning and didn't look comfortable in his following plate appearance in the bottom of the fifth. Oswald Peraza took over at shortstop in place of Neto in the top of the sixth. Prior to leaving, Neto went 0-for-2 at the dish. Consider him day-to-day for now, but Neto will presumably undergo further testing on his hand and wrist. The Angels have an off day Thursday ahead of a weekend home series against the Cubs.