Neto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 4-1 win over Houston on Saturday.

Neto accounted for the first run of the contest with his 403-foot solo shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball was his 24th of the campaign through 116 games, giving him one more homer than he hit across 155 contests last season. Neto's .815 OPS is also significantly better than his .761 OPS last year, and he's added 24 stolen bases, 59 RBI and a career-high 78 runs.