Neto went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Neto went hitless for a second straight game, marking just the fourth time he's done that in the majors. He's yet to have a slump last more than two games, and he was able to salvage some fantasy value Saturday with his third steal of the campaign. The top prospect is slashing .252/.327/.389 with three home runs, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored through 39 contests while seeing a near-everyday role at shortstop thanks to a fairly consistent bat.