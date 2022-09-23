Neto hit .320/.382/.492 down the stretch for Double-A Rocket City, smashing four home runs and stealing four bases while posting an 8:29 BB:K in 30 games.

His season actually isn't over, as the Trash Pandas are in the playoffs and Neto has continued raking, having ripped two doubles and a homer in the first three postseason games of his professional career. Considering that he's already playing -- and succeeding -- in Double-A in his draft season, it looks like the 21-year-old shortstop is on a fast track to the majors.