Neto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 win against Milwaukee.

Neto provided what turned out to be the winning margin with his two-run shot in the fourth inning. The long ball was his 10th of the season through 260 plate appearances, one more than he hit across 329 plate appearances as a rookie last year. Three of Neto's homers have come over his past six games, and he's produced seven RBI while batting .318 over that span.