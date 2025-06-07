Neto went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Neto got on base on an error in the first inning but was caught stealing. He then delivered an RBI single in the third and swiped second, logging his first successful steal since May 21 versus the Athletics. The shortstop has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 10-for-44 (.227) in that span. He's providing well-rounded production overall, batting .270 with an .818 OPS, 10 home runs, nine steals on 12 attempts, 24 RBI and 34 runs scored over 44 contests.