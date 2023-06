Neto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 3-1 win against the Cubs on Thursday.

Neto sat out Saturday's contest with a bruised foot, but he returned Sunday and started for the second straight game Thursday. The rookie reached base twice in the victory and also nabbed a theft in the sixth inning. Neto is slashing just .147/.286/.176 over his past 12 contests, but he continues to see near-everyday work as the Angels' primary shortstop.