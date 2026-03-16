default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Neto (wrist) will hit off the tee and take live batting practice Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Neto also clarified that he sustained a small sprain to his left wrist, not the hand, as previously reported Saturday. The shortstop said he's feeling good Monday and expects to miss just a few days. It sounds like Neto avoided anything serious and should be healthy in time for Opening Day in 10 days.

More News