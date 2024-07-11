Neto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Neto singled in his first trip to the plate before coming around to score on a Mickey Moniak homer in the following at-bat as the Angels took an early 4-0 lead. The shortstop would then drive home three runs of his own over the course of the night, starting with an RBI double in the third and finishing with a two-run blast in the eighth, giving him his 12th long ball of the campaign. Neto has now posted multiple hits in back-to-back games, while Wednesday marked his third three-hit performance this season.