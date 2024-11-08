Angels general manager Perry Minasian revealed Friday that Neto had right shoulder surgery Wednesday and could miss the start of next season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Minasian didn't divulge specifics regarding the nature of the injury or the procedure. Neto hurt his shoulder on a slide on Sept. 26 and missed the final three games of the regular season. He initially tried to rest and rehab the shoulder but was still feeling discomfort, necessitating the operation. There should be more information later in the offseason regarding Neto's timeline. Luis Rengifo (wrist) or the newly-acquired Scott Kingery could get reps at shortstop if Neto needs to miss time.