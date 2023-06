X-rays returned negative on Neto's left foot after he exited Friday's game against the Astros, and he's considered day-to-day, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Neto was hit in the foot during Saturday's contest, and while he was initially able to continue, the rookie infielder eventually was replaced by Luis Rengifo. Blum believes it's possible that Neto may sit out Saturday's contest against Houston, but the positive news is that he appears to have avoided a serious injury.