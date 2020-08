Diaz (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and will be available for the Astros' doubleheader against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz suffered a right groin strain on Opening Day and is finally back after missing over a month due to the injury. He figures to be Jose Altuve's backup at second base but could also see some time at third base while Alex Bregman (hamstring) is on the injured list.