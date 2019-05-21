Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Back in action Tuesday
Diaz (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting sixth Tuesday against the White Sox, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He sat out a few games with a minor hamstring injury, but did not need a trip to the injured list. Diaz should serve as the everyday second baseman in the short term, but Jose Altuve (hamstring) is nearing a rehab assignment and could be back before the end of the month.
