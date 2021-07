Diaz (hand) went 0-for-2 with two walks in a rehab game at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

The Astros moved Diaz's rehab from the Gulf Coast League to Double-A Corpus Christi, for which he served as the designated hitter Tuesday. The Astros will want the utility infielder play in the field, probably on back-to-back days, before reinstating him to the active roster.