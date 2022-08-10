Diaz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Diaz's fourth-inning blast off Martin Perez was his second grand slam of the season and helped the Astros dig out of an early 4-0 hole. The 32-year-old was making his third consecutive start at a different position Wednesday, but he'll likely see the bulk of his opportunities in left field moving forward. Chas McCormick looks to be the primary threat to Diaz's playing time, though the Astros could soon give trade-deadline pickup Trey Mancini some exposure to the corner outfield.