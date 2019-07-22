Diaz (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz completed a full workout with no issues Sunday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Astros ahead of Monday's series opener against the Athletics. Prior to landing on the injured list at the end of May, Diaz compiled a .286/.321/.510 triple-slash with five home runs and 22 RBI in 32 games. To clear room on the roster for the utility man, Rogelio Armenteros was sent to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories