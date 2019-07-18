Diaz (hamstring) will play with Double-A Corpus Christi Friday and Saturday before getting Sunday off. He could return from the injured list as soon as Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz began his rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, and he hasn't faced any issues to this point. Assuming Friday and Saturday go as planned, the Astros could consider activating from the shelf in time for Monday's clash with Oakland.