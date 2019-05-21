Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Could return Tuesday
Diaz (hamstring) could return to the lineup Tuesday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz participated in pregame drills, the results of which will shed more light on his availability Tuesday. Manager AJ Hinch said Diaz will be back Tuesday "if all goes well." With Jose Altuve (hamstring) nearing a rehab assignment, Diaz could have another four or five games as the starting second baseman, depending on when Altuve's rehab stint starts.
