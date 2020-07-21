Diaz could be the Astros' primary designated hitter against lefties at the start of the season, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The spot was expected to belong to Yordan Alvarez, but he's still yet to arrive at camp for undisclosed reasons and has been placed on the injured list. That could open up starts for Kyle Tucker against righties, either as a designated hitter or in left field, giving veteran Michael Brantley the chance to rest his legs. As a right-handed hitter, Diaz makes more sense for the role against southpaws, though it's worth noting that he has some pretty significant reverse splits over the course of his four-year career, posting an 89 wRC+ with the platoon advantage and a 117 wRC+ without it. The Astros will reveal their plans for the job on Opening Day, as they'll face lefty Marco Gonzales.