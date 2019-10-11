Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Could start Game 1
Diaz could earn a start against Yankees lefty James Paxton in the ALCS, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Diaz didn't start any of the five games in the ALDS against the Rays but received three plate appearances off the bench, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'd likely start in left field if he's in the lineup, pushing Michael Brantley to right and Josh Reddick to the bench. The Yankees haven't announced their rotation plans yet, but Paxton started the first game of the ALDS and is likely to do so again in the ALCS>
