Diaz started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Padres.

Diaz has been needed everywhere the last stretch of games due to injuries to lineup regulars. He's started the last four games: two at DH for Yordan Alvarez (wrist), once in left field for Michael Brantley (hamstring) and once at first base for Yuli Gurriel (finger). He's just 3-for-18 during that stretch but should get consistent at-bats in the short term given the number of injuries with which Houston is dealing.