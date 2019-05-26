Diaz exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox after the first inning due to an apparent hamstring injury, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz singled in his lone at-bat and came around to score the Astros' first run, but looked to have tweaked his hamstring while crossing home plate. Tyler White entered the game in Diaz's stead, stepping in at first base while Yuli Gurriel shifted over to the keystone. The Astros should provide an update on Diaz's condition later in the day.