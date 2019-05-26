Diaz was diagnosed with left hamstring discomfort after exiting Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz aggravated the injury he suffered about a week ago, which resulted in him missing three games. The Astros will likely take a similarly cautious approach with Diaz this time around, potentially opening the door for Yuli Gurriel or Tony Kemp to see more time at the keystone. Once he's healthy again, Diaz could be headed back into a full-time utility role with everyday second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) trending toward a mid-week return from the 10-day injured list.